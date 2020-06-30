Many Kansans, including myself, argue against unnecessary abortions because they view life as a sacred gift and inalienable right. If this is true than being "pro-life" should go beyond abortion and demand efforts to protect against any behavior, accident or disease that could shorten lives.

The evidence supporting wearing masks in public is not perfect, but the best information available now shows this simple act could save thousands of lives from a deadly disease. My prayer is that all of us will do more to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and thus show with our actions we are truly willing to protect all innocent lives.

David Zealley (medical student), Salina