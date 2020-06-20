Once a revered professional sport, the MLB has once again officially joined the ranks of the obscenely overpaid, infantile idiots who think their supposed athletic prowess gives them rights over and above everyone else.

They obviously didn’t learn anything from their ill-conceived strike in the early 1990s. You can be assured that any statement that begins with, "It’s not about the money ..." is exactly about the money. I’ve been a steady fan since I was a kid (way longer than you can imagine) and was so disgusted with the strike before, this latest ridiculous claim about what the players think they "deserve" just slammed the last door, in my opinion.

The players — and yes, the greedy owners — can take their game and go jump in the nearest, deep water. They surely do not demonstrate any so-called loyalty to what once was our Great Nation’s Favorite pastime for those of us who associated vicariously through the George Brett’s, Hal McRae’s, Amos Otis’s of teams past. Shame on the spoiled, overpaid brats and their like. I’m done!

Veronica Base, Smolan