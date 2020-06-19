Well, vacation season is upon us.

Many of us likely had plans to get away for a bit and recharge somewhere away from home, maybe even outside of Kansas. Given the COVID-19 situation, that likely isn’t possible for many of us anymore.

Sulk a bit if you must. It feels like an eternity since March. But we suggest you still take some vacation time to recharge and relax even if it’s just a staycation.

The term staycation came into popularity only about a decade ago during the financial crisis of the late 2000s, but people have been taking these vacations for long before that. Now is as good a time as any to make it a glamorous one.

To make your staycation a success, we suggest you start by unplugging. If you can take a few days to set work, chores and other responsibilities aside. Make yourself a priority. Work can wait. In doing so, you’ll be more apt to relax which is the whole point of a vacation.

Find a space that will allow you to do things you enjoy. Take in a movie on Netflix, binge watch a show, read a book, play games with your family — whatever works.

Explore things about your community safely. Some time outside the house can be good for you. Check out new places in your community. Learn about the place you call home. We’re sure there’s something you don’t already know or views you haven’t taken in.

Try restaurants you’ve never been to. Just remember to wash your hands and wear a mask when necessary and of course, practice social distancing.

Have a sense of humor about it. Maybe send someone a postcard with a scenic view of your couch or get a local postcard and send that.

Remember to find a way to document your vacation. Vacations are about making memories, so perhaps take a picture or two. What’s a vacation without pictures anyway. As the kids say: Did it really happen if it’s not on Instagram?

If pictures aren’t your thing, perhaps keep a journal. It will help you remember years from now what you did during your quarantine vacation way back in 2020.

If you can afford to, splurge a little on something. Maybe a nice dinner or two, some new plants for the porch or patio or even a new TV. There’s some justification for opening your pocketbook if you’re able. Besides these things might last longer than a typical vacation.

Whatever you do, find a way to recharge, relax and come back to the stress of your daily grind with clear eyes and a full heart.