Defense. Great on the football field, not so great in conversation.

Far too often, defensiveness seems to be the initial reaction people have when presented an idea that contradicts their beliefs or runs counter to what they’ve been taught — and I bet we’re all guilty of it. Defensiveness is an impulsive, emotional and natural reaction to something that’s new, something we might not yet understand.

But why is that?

Why when being told we have "white privilege," for example, do so many people respond with, "Well, my life hasn’t been easy," or "I’ve had to work for what I have?" An acknowledgment of white privilege isn’t an announcement that you’ve had it easy. It’s recognition that your life hasn’t been made more difficult by the color of your skin.

Those reactions are inherently defensive.

The above is just one example of an oft-repeated scenario — one in which a person in a conversation, or social media debacle, refuses to listen. Instead, the person reacts defensively, shutting down further conversation.

In a video shared by a Facebook friend recently, the subject of the video claimed we have a "toxic culture" in America because "nobody wants to tell the truth."

I would agree we have a "toxic culture" in America — a toxic culture of racism. We received a grim 8-minute, 46-second reminder of our racism on May 25 when George Floyd died, gasping for air and crying out for his late mom, beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

This nation is hurting, but I don’t think it’s because people are afraid to speak up.

I think this country’s toxic culture of racism is exacerbated by the reality that far too many people choose not to listen — and I mean truly listen — to the experiences of those most affected by racism.

Think for a second — when in your life has becoming defensive in response to hearing new information ever benefited you?

Growing up, one of my favorite books was Harper Lee’s "To Kill a Mockingbird," and there is one Atticus Finch quote I always went back to: "You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view ... until you climb inside his skin and walk around in it."

While it’s a little more graphic than your typical "walk a mile in another person’s shoes" quote, it gets the same point across.

I, as a 23-year-old white woman, am never going to truly understand what it feels like to be a Black man in America who is pulled over by a police officer, racially profiled and has a gun drawn on him as he reaches for his driver’s license. (And that isn’t even the most absurd scenario Black men and women in this country have repeatedly faced.)

Why, then, would I assume I know how it feels to be in that situation? Why would I assume I would know how to react?

Projecting white experiences or ideals onto people of color, Black men and women in particular, helps no one. It diminishes the diversity so many people in this country have fought to protect.

Instead, we should listen to our Black brothers and sisters and try to empathize.

Rather than becoming defensive when someone says, "You don’t understand," take a step back and listen. Listen intently to that person’s story. Listen to their pain, their anger, their frustration at a system that has repeatedly undermined, insulted and exploited their personhood.

I’ve heard Black Americans in my life say they don’t want to become another statistic.

I hear what they’re saying. They don’t want to become the next George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery or Breonna Taylor or Trayvon Martin or Philando Castile or Tamir Rice. The list goes on.

I also recognize that statistics only tell half the story. We can look at charts and data all we want to form an opinion on how Black Americans and people of color are treated in the United States.

The other half of the story, though, comes from the lived experiences of those directly affected by the prejudices and biases Americans hold and the racism that inevitably exists in a nation that was founded to benefit those of a certain skin color, who look a certain way.

Black Americans are trying to tell us that the Black community is hurting. They’re trying to share their stories. They’re trying to explain that things aren’t, and haven’t been, as equal and fair as some people make them out to be.

Why is it so hard for us to listen? Isn’t listening and attempting to understand the very least we can do?

I don’t claim to have answers for how best to move forward from the division, loss and injustice we see so entrenched in our society today. But I do know one thing — you might be surprised by what you don’t know, and by what you will learn, when you listen.

So that’s my message: listen more. Listen, learn, attempt to empathize. And perhaps that empathy will move you to act, not only in your own interests but in the interests of others whose lives are on the line.