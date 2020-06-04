Driving across Kansas you can see it. Wheat harvest is just around the corner. The fields are starting to turn and before you know it, test cuts will turn to full-on harvest.

As the Wheat State gears up for one of its most economically important moments of the year, we want to take a moment to say a few things to the farmers of our state’s most iconic staple.

First and foremost, good luck this year. We know often that struggles go hand in hand with farming. So we hope this year’s harvest goes off without a hitch. May there be very few breakdowns and when they arise may the repairs come swiftly.

History has shown that Kansas farmers are some of the most innovative Americans we know you’ll be able to solve problems quickly as they arise.

We hope you’re ready for the hurry-up-and-wait pace these next few weeks will bring. May the grain cart always be ready to go when you need it. May the lines at the elevator be short and the turnaround swift. Hopefully, the stress won’t wear too much on you.

Make time for family. Be it just a ride-along, dinner break or end of the day beverage, this is a time when farm families can make memories that last a lifetime. Take advantage of these moments, cherish them and don’t let the hustle and bustle of wheat harvest get in the way. This is what being a Kansan is all about.

Next, please stay safe. Be mindful when making repairs, servicing your implements and moving from field to field. Look out for one another. Sure, accidents are bound to happen, but make sure you’re doing what you can to avoid the great damage.

Also, this summer’s harvest has an additional layer of complexity with COVID-19. Please take that into account as you visit the grain elevator and other businesses and farms. Just be smart and use common sense. We know you’ll do fine.

Finally, thank you. The work you’re putting in is the culmination of a year’s worth of work and that’s not lost on us. Be sure to celebrate your hard work. Not only are you contributing to the greater success of both our state and nation, but your handiwork is also providing food for thousands of people you’ll never meet.

As we learned in recent months, our food supply chain is fragile. Your actions ensure there will be food on the table in the coming months. Don’t lose sight of that.