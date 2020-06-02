I have become somewhat suspicious of the COVID-19 numbers in the news in recent weeks. Some states have adjusted their death numbers after including deaths as COVID that should have been reported to other causes. Colorado was one of those states. I would suspect that there are other states that have also misreported. Why would they do that? Could it be about the money?

On the local scene, we are now over 1600 cases. Are the numbers that make the news accurate? In the Dodge Globe issue on May 29, Commissioner Boys is quoted saying that “individuals from other counties are being tested here in Ford County.” But the article does not indicate if those testing positive are counted in Ford County or in their county of residence.

It would be good to know how many of the 1,600+ cases have recovered. So far I have never seen the number of Ford County recoveries reported in The Globe. The KDHE Report shows recovery results for most of the 105 counties in Kansas, but not Ford County. Ellis County reported a total of nine cases and all have recovered. Ellis County has not had a new case in over 40 days.

Ford County could certainly do a much better job of reporting the numbers to the public.

Charles Wilkerson, Dodge City