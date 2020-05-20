The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that it is critical that the Legislature pass the Medicaid expansion bill and voting by mail this session. We have learned that Kansans without health insurance are less likely to seek testing and treatment thereby putting other Kansans at risk.

Further, the pandemic has substantially reduced the revenues of small town community hospitals which are already suffering financial losses from having to treat uninsured patients. Without a doubt, there will be additional hospital closures unless Medicaid is expanded.

We now know that voting by mail will keep Kansans safe since they won’t have to stand in line or interact with poll workers. Experience in those states which have adopted this practice has shown that voter fraud is not a problem. Plus, voting by mail will enable more older Kansans and those with disabilities to participant in the democratic process.

The fact is Kansas voters clearly see the need for the Legislature to enact the expansion of Medicaid and voting by mail.

Clark H. Coan, Lawrence