I continue to read articles and letters about the government, specifically governors, taking away our constitutional rights by limiting our access to certain activities and businesses.

As someone who has actually read the Constitution, unlike most of the rabble-rousers touting their rights, I do not recall anything in the Constitution giving someone the "right" to possibly infect and/or endanger the general public. Just because you are advised to wear a mask and practice social distancing does not mean someone is taking away your rights.

I have rights, too, and they include not getting infected by someone who is too lazy, opinionated or misinformed to take basic precautions. As the saying goes "your right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins."

Please consider the health and welfare of others.

John Oliver, Maple Hill