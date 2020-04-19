President Donald Trump was impeached. A president of the U.S. never gets impeached for doing something good or being a good president.

Trump has a rap sheet I could write a book on. Folks, the fact is Trump is surrounded by an administration that is as corrupt as he is.

He is in full control of congressional Republicans who exonerated him at his impeachment trial. They gave him the biggest green light they could to say and implement anything his imagination creates.

We are in the fourth and, hopefully, final year of President Trump's egocentric, egregious and corrupt presidency.

Trump's handling of the COVID-19 should be the deciding factor to a majority of voters that he is not competent and must be replaced as president of the United States of America.

Jerry Reece, Topeka