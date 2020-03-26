Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Hays Daily News Facebook: Community plans cruise night to ease social isolation

Rick Jerby: I remember doing this in Hays on main street on friday nights in the 80s so much fun

Cathy Reeves: Hutch did this and collected canned goods.

Diane Dolechek Durland: So much fun took my 3 kids brought back memories! Class of 1985 Hoisington/Great Bend

Barbara Reeves Sherfick: We are doing a classic car drag main St. Sat mar 28 at 5:00 in wakeeney

Hutchinson News Facebook: Reno county confirms third case of COVID-19

Marie Ogren: People please stay home, I got put in quarantine today. I've heard so many haven't. I will be one person who follows what the Doctor says. This is something nobody want, the headache you can get, the chest pain is very bad, the fever you get doesn't help. So people please listen and stay home, you don't want this.

Sherrie Richards: They are not testing people excuse low on supplies told me it allergy but self quarintine for 2 weeks. The health department said to test for flu. And respiratory test. Well they did nothing said take a allergy pill and stay home. Waste of money and chance to get exposed.

Sheila Richards: What would be nicer is if people would stop traveling out of state to known areas of the outbreak of Covid 19, such as the last person in Reno Co. why would you even do that?

Mary Ellen Alexander: "Concerned about growth in unconfirmed cases": the time for the stay at home order is NOW!

Paula Maxfield: People, STAY HOME

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: Crawford considers closing "non-essential" businesses

Aaron Kravitz: How is this not a violation of peoples civil rights and a direct violation of the 1st amendment.

Tony White: Quit waiting on the county, although they should do it. Stay home. Period.

Mindy Fleury Stahl: From what I have seen, our local businesses are already voluntarily making significant changes to limit exposure and serve the needs of the people. I think everyone is making the best decisions they can for public safety AND for their employees and the families they have to provide for.

Brandon Lee: They need to close restaurants down and if Walmart doesn't want to just be call in grocery like we are in Girard then shut them down

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: U.S. Sens. Roberts, Moran back $2 trillion relief bill

Joe Harrell: So giving us a paltry sum that was ours in the first place is supposed to stimulate an economy that was *so* strong that it crumbled under the pressure from a worse-than-usual cold. Paint me uninspired.

Scott Hugh: Our two senators have shown zero leadership skills during these challenging times! ZERO

Dayna Benaka: They also voted to reduce the amount of unemployment compensation too.

Lois W Domek: Minimum performance. Not impressed.