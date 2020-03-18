My God, is there no bottom to the depth this president will stoop?

NYT on March 16 cited the German newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag’s reporting that Trump and Pence had met with the American CEO of CureVac, a German biotechnology firm that is near-ready with a vaccine for the coronavirus. They offered him $1 billion for U.S. exclusive access to that vaccine. A government source made this accusation: “Trump wanted the resulting vaccine only for the United States.”

Subsequently, CureVac has announced that the American CEO is leaving CureVac. It’s entirely possible that this is only the beginning of the story, not the end.

The essence of what has happened seems to be stated boldly and clearly; thus far not denied but rather only challenged by the term “overblown.” It does indeed sound like something this president would do.

Don Hardesty, Topeka