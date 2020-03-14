Misinformation is a plague across America. Be it of ignorance or of control, misinformation must be dispelled. Currently in Kansas, the No. 1 misinformation campaign is that of Medicaid expansion. The people in power are constantly trying to denounce Medicaid expansion, but with falsehoods.

State legislators constantly bombard their constituents with false information that Medicaid expansion would bring taxpayer-funded abortions. However, this is just not true. Since 2013, there have been four abortions in the state of Kansas funded by Medicaid. In zero of those cases was it a voluntary, “just because” abortion. They were life-threatening situations.

Further, the federal government bans the spending of Medicaid on abortions on cases not of rape, incest, or danger to the mother’s life. Kansas itself has banned the spending of Medicaid dollars for abortions except when federal law allows it. So why do “leaders” constantly yell at us like children? Why do they blame news organizations for failing to report properly?

It’s simple. Power. They didn’t get what they wanted in the “Value Them Both” amendment, so now they will “Value None of Them. Our government is playing with Kansans’ lives in the pursuit of political gain. When does it end? Why do we have to put up with it? We shouldn’t have to.

Sixty-eight percent of Kansans support Medicaid expansion, that is more than enough to make noise, and bring change.

We can no longer remain silent. Fight for others who cannot fight for themselves.

Kian Williams (President Reno County Young Democrats), Hutchinson