The Democrats always harp about "fairness," but what's "fair" about 90% of the broadcast and print media spewing left-wing liberal Democrat Party propaganda compared to just 10% conservative Republican media?

If the shoe was on the other foot, and it was the Republican Party that controlled 90% of the broadcast and print media, the Democrats would be outraged how "unfair" that was.

If it wasn't for cable news channels like FOX News and Newsmax, and radio talk shows like Rush Limbaugh, there would be no way for the conservative point of view to be presented. I am not suggesting that the media should be dominated and controlled by either the Democrat or Republican Party.

I think the ideal situation would be where one-half (50%) of the media presents the conservative (Republican) point of view and one-half (50%) of the media presents the liberal (Democrat) point of view. The odds of that happening are about as great as me winning the lottery, because the Democrats are not going to surrender their control. They are absolutely "giddy" about this 90%-10% media control.

Mark Twain said: "If you don't read the newspaper, you are uninformed. If you do read the newspaper, you are misinformed.“

I think being uninformed is the more desirable of the two options, because at least you're not being subjected to the left-wing liberal media bias of the Democrat Party.

Ron Etchison, Ellsworth