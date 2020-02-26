Today’s latest by the Trump administration (mob) proposed rolling back nutrition guidelines in school meals as promoted by (wait for it) Michelle Obama.

Less fruit and veggies — more pizza and fries (potato is a veggie). Yes, good food.

Also, proposed changes to the summer meals program that serves 2.6 million children — at least we’re not putting them in cages. And could we cut back on gym, exercise and teachers’ salaries? Wow, times a’wasting.

I hate to think what more can happen before — you know — time’s wasting.

Leone Harries, Topeka