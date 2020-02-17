Gov. Laura Kelly on Feb. 12 promoted her administration’s long-term transportation plan as a tool to restoring the health of Kansas highways and creating communities where talented young people want to live. (The Topeka Capital-Journal, 2/13/20). I agree with the governor.

We also need for her administration to have a long-term plan as a tool for restoring the health of Kansas regional water systems and creating communities where all people can live, work and play.

Facts about the increasing number, complexity and estimated cost of water problems are discussed in the Kansas Water Authority’s 2020 Annual Report to the governor and Legislature. Given these facts, the governor’s recommended funding of the Kansas Water Plan for Fiscal Year 2021 is about $4.5 million, which is about $3.5 below full funding of $8 million specified in Kansas Revised Statutes. This is a continuation of the under funding of KWP which now totals about $80.5 million over a period of several years.

I ask the governor and Legislature to fully fund KWP at $8.0 in Fiscal Year 2021 and appropriate $40 million for Fiscal Year 2021 to recover one-half of the $80.5 under funding of KWP.

Before the 2021 session of the Kansas Legislature, I ask the governor to develop a 10-year KWP that will do for water what her administration’s long-term transportation plan will do for roads and bridges.

If Kansas does not resolve its water problems, nothing else matters. No water, no life. No life, no need for roads and bridges.

Allyn Lockner, Topeka