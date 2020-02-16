The legislative session is now focused on two emotional issues -- a constitutional amendment on abortion and Medicaid expansion.

These two pieces of legislation are being coupled together with the threat that one will not be passed without the other. The reason for the linkage is the concern that Medicaid dollars could be used for abortion purposes. Federal law has the Hyde amendment which specifically prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion.

Medicaid expansion is ninety percent funded by federal funds. The balance of the funding, coming from the State, could be used to fund abortions. A simple amendment mirroring the federal proviso to Medicaid expansion could prohibit the use of these funds for abortions; however a recent supreme court decision ruled that the Kansas constitution does not allow the state to limit abortions.

Many feel that the supreme court would declare limiting abortions under the expanded Medicaid bill unconstitutional. If the constitutional amendment was to pass, the legislature would have the authority to limit abortions.

Another issue is that the Hyde Amendment could be repealed. All of this discussion triggered by a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year.

Another hot topic is the sale of raw milk. The Senate Agriculture and Natural resources committee had a hearing on a bill that would prohibit the sale of raw milk. The proponents of the bill expressed concerns about the lack of safety in raw milk and the possibility of individuals becoming ill because of lack of pasteurization.

Some of the information seems somewhat contradictory, in that the last documented case of illness caused by the consumption of raw milk was nearly ten years ago. The proponents of the legislation expressed concern that a milk related illness would be generalized to all milk, impacting on the entire industry. The opponents of the bill emphasized the healthy qualities of raw milk and the economic impact on small dairies if sales were prohibited.

There are a significant number of farm dairies selling raw milk in Reno and Kingman Counties. Passing this legislation would have a severe economic impact on them. Another bill would require those who sell raw milk to label the product as being non pasteurized with an extensive disclaimer. Some of the testimony would also require registry of those who are selling raw milk.

These issues, like many, are not easily reconciled.

Agency budgets are being heard in Senate Ways and Means. The process is the presentation of an agency budget, the comparison of the agency request with the governor’s recommendation and then a subcommittee recommendation to the Ways and Means committee which will provide approval of the budget and send it to the Senate floor.

The hope is to have all budgets completed so that a total budget can be adopted and approved in April. The process is moving toward a full budget document that will need to be approved before adjournment.

I always appreciate having visitors from the 34th District. Additionally, I have openings for pages. To have a really good experience the page should be in the sixth grade or older.

Again it is an honor to serve the residents of the 34th District.

Sen. Ed Berger can be reached at ed.berger@senate.ks.gov.