Broaden appeal of 'Golden Rule'

I read with interest the article about the bill to require the words "In God We Trust" in every public building. While I don't question the sincerity of the authors, I would like to make an alternative suggestion, which I think would have a more significant impact on Kansan's behavior.

I envision a simple version of the "Golden Rule" in every classroom, courtroom and public place. "Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You." The rule is a major tenet of every religion in the world, and I can't imagine even the staunchest atheist being offended by its display. Could there be any more appropriate words in this day of hyperpartisanship?

Reg Matz, Hillsboro