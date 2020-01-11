Trump's actions don't make sense

During one of the 2016 presidential debates, then-candidate Trump declared that had he been president, Iraqi oil would have been hauled away to help pay for the cost of deposing Saddam Hussein. “To the victor goes the spoils.”

Never mind our memories of deadly convoys hauling gasoline and diesel oil into Bagdad to supply tanks and fighting vehicles. Imagine the number of troops and air support needed to protect a thousand-mile pipeline and shipping terminals against both Sunni and Shia Iraqis.

We weren’t invited to invade, and our looting of their national wealth would beg extreme resistance for however long it took to rebuild the oil fields and pump out millions of barrels of oil. Once we got crude to the tankers, where would we sell it in a world awash with oil?

This is our 18th year in this trillion-dollar war. And our president has tacitly declared war on Iraq’s neighbor, which has twice the population and four times the area to occupy. If I were in the military, I would be terrified of a commander-in-chief so lacking in common sense.

Bill Dorsett, Manhattan