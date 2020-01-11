Northeast Kansan sacrificed his life

Among the almost 300 servicemen to receive the Medal of Honor for gallantry in the Vietnam war, only one was born and raised in Kansas. Danny Petersen was killed 50 years ago, on Jan. 9, 1970. He was only 20 years old when he sacrificed his life facing down a superior enemy force, thereby saving the lives of numerous of his fellow soldiers.

His gravesite is in the tiny country cemetery at Netawaka, 10 miles north of Holton. The stretch of US-75 from Holton to Netawaka has been designated the Danny Petersen Memorial Highway and stands as a tribute to a brave young man from northeast Kansas.

Steve Roberts, Topeka