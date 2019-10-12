Where are our Kansas leaders on ag?

For every year they've served in office, Kansas Sens. Roberts and Moran, and more recently, Congressman Roger Marshall have bragged to their supporters that a key role of their office is to defend and promote the Kansas farm community.

Recently, President Trump's choice for Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Purdue, proclaimed that the family farm has little, if any, future.

I am waiting patiently for a rejoinder, or plan, or even a moving obituary from our elected champions of family farming.

Larry Elmquist, Lindsborg