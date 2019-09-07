We must address prescription drug prices

In a conversation with a medical doctor, he told me about a patient who had been diagnosed with diabetes. The doctor, of course, prescribed the drug insulin. The man asked what the cost would be for the drug. The doctor told him it would be about $6,000 for six months. Shocked, the man told him that was roughly the amount of his savings. He said, “So my choice is to take the drug for six months and then die, or spend my savings on my family and myself and die sooner. Those are my choices?”

More and more Americans are facing that choice. Due to monopolies by drug companies, we pay the highest brand-name drug prices in the world. It’s important for Congress and the Administration to take action to lower prescription drug prices.

That’s why AARP (I am a volunteer) has launched a national campaign urging federal and state policymakers to Stop Rx Greed by cracking down on price-gouging drug companies. AARP’s goal is to lower drug prices for all Americans.

In 2016, 28% of Kansans stopped taking a prescription drug as prescribed due to cost.

No American should be forced to choose between paying for the medicines they need and paying for food, rent or other necessities. I urge Congress, especially members of the Kansas congressional delegation, to protect older Americans and pass bipartisan, commonsense legislation to lower prescription drug prices.

Robert J. Roberts, Pittsburg