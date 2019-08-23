To the editor:

The Second Amendment to the Constitution is part of the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights was added to the Constitution immediately after the Constitution was ratified and was part of the political wrangling involved in getting enough votes to complete its adoption. At the time of the constitutional congress, the Commonwealth of Virginia was the wealthiest and most powerful of the colonies, endeavoring to form a more perfect union. The delegates from Virginia let it be known that they would not sign the Constitution unless it had a Bill of Rights.

Virginia had such a bill in its own Constitution which would be just fine with them. It had lyrical pronouncements of the rights that all of the colonists had bought with their blood. Who then or now knew the substance of all the items on the bill?

Everyone at the convention was aware of the 800-pound gorilla which overshadowed all the debates and produced some of the strange language that emerged. Years before, at the time of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote in his first draft that slavery had been burdened on the colonies by the crafty king so that the colonies could never unite. Virginia was still aware that the threat of war was there on the horizon.

The Second Amendment provides that the individual states were entitled and encouraged to keep a militia or a standing army. In the ensuing 80 years, the Army of Northern Virginia was honed into the finest infantry on Earth. Troops were drilled to perfection, every possible field of battle was measured and evaluated and every route of attack was planned. The Civil War was a rout rather than the three- or four-month campaign it should have been. It ended after bitter years of hatred and killing.

The dying stopped at Appomattox but the hatred just keeps rolling along.

For the next 150 years, the Second Amendment was a meaningless shell. The second sentence about every pioneer having a squirrel rifle was irrelevant until Justice Antonin Scalia seized upon it to argue that every man, woman and child was entitled to carry a gun.

Now we are adrift in a sea of armaments and Army machine guns are called sporting rifles. Congress and the state Legislatures are paralyzed for fear of infringing on someone’s civil rights.

There is no civil right to arm every delusional crank. Psychiatric screening is a futile intrusion on everyman’s privacy.

Repeal the Second Amendment.