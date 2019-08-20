To be frank, I did not make many friends during my tenure as Kansas’s chief federal prosecutor.

I’m proud of that.

We achieved amazing success in the U.S. Attorney’s office. We stopped the Wichita Airport and Fort Riley bombers, removed violent gang members from the streets, and took illegal firearms out of the hands of felons. But there were internal problems.

Recently, some of the historic challenges we faced concerning the Kansas City, Kansas office became public with a report that left many of us, including me, outraged concerning deliberate misconduct by a rogue group of prosecutors.

While I was never interviewed or mentioned in the report, opportunists including the Kansas Republican Party and a disgruntled former employee have used this moment to spread false statements and lies concerning my record. Even some news outlets have muddled the facts and missed the story.

Let’s set things straight.

The report found three problems: a contempt ruling concerning the handling of the investigation; prosecutorial abuse; and a troubling culture in the KCK office.

Concerning the contempt, I left the office three year ago, before the investigation began. But recently, the Kansas Republican Party launched a hypocritical attack against me, ignoring the report’s facts pinning the contempt charge squarely on President Trump’s Justice Department.

During the investigation, the President’s lawyers made unnecessary delays, failed to cooperate or produce witnesses, and destroyed evidence. The court was right to hold them in contempt.

The Party’s attack on me signals that Republicans are so terrified Kris Kobach will cost them a Senate seat, they’re prepared to do and say anything to try to tear me down. I won’t let them.

Regarding prosecutorial abuse, the report found that of approximately 100 staff, two had breached the law and their ethical duties by listening to attorney-client conversations.

I’m outraged by these prosecutors, and had I known, they would have been immediately terminated. But these prosecutors knew they were up to no good, which is why they purposefully violated the law, their ethical obligations, and hid their actions.

Even my loudest critic — a former prosecutor who holds a grudge against me after I asked him to resign from our leadership team — acknowledged in testimony none of us knew.

Finally, the report rightly lambasted the institutional culture of the KCK office. I was well aware of a culture that existed long before I arrived, and from the beginning I worked aggressively to fix it.

We reformed the criminal charging process to ensure prosecutors sought justice, rather than just a pound of flesh. We tackled the same issue on the back-end, implementing new requirements for management to sign off on all sentencing plans. Despite immense institutional animosity, we forced the KCK office to implement AG Holder’s “Smart on Crime” initiative in order to improve our priorities and outcomes. And we replaced some of the leadership in that office.

Still, problems with the culture remained. Federal prosecutors are civil servants, and even if we could identify problematic prosecutors, without specific legal cause, no one can be fired. Our hands were tied.

I remain incredibly proud of our actions that kept Kansans safe.

Working to clean up the mess I inherited in KCK certainly wasn’t the path of least resistance. But Kansans can count on me to do what is right, not what is easy.

Barry Grissom is the former U.S. attorney from the District of Kansas, and he is running for the U.S. Senate.