Limits to Second Amendment

Regardless how we interpret the Second Amendment, two things should be beyond debate: Your right to acquire a firearm does not surpass my right to live, and the right to live of my children, grandchildren, neighbors, immigrants and fellow citizens; and your right to own a weapon whose only purpose is to kill human beings does not surpass my right to be free from the effect of such a weapon.

Nothing in the Second amendment gives you the right to interfere with my right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, or to limit the exercise of those rights by every other human being within the boundaries of this nation.

Richard Hayse, Topeka