My daughter was born the year I turned 40. With two sons already 13 and eight, we were not expecting another child. In fact, the doctors told us that having more children was impossible. But, the impossible happened. The doctor’s first question was, “Do you want to terminate this pregnancy?” We were stunned. Such a consideration never entered our minds. Nine months later my wife gave birth to a beautiful little girl who has blessed our lives immeasurably. I often thought of the doctor’s question when I rocked her to sleep and felt the weight of her slumbering body against my shoulder.



Our daughter is now grown. Ten years ago I walked her down the aisle. I then performed their wedding ceremony and danced with her at the reception, one of the highlights of my life. Three years later, they came home and excitedly told us they were expecting a baby, our fourth grandchild. When they gave us the news of her pregnancy, her baby was no bigger than a small marble. We listened to the baby’s heartbeat and watched her dancing in the womb. She now dances around the room with her little sister and brother.



Before retirement, my wife worked with pregnant and parenting teens in public schools. She constantly sought to help them have a healthy pregnancy, healthy birth, learn how to become a good parent and stay in school in order to have a future. With children and grandchildren of our own and my wife’s occupation, you would think that the process of pregnancy and birth would have become commonplace. But it hasn’t. In fact, it is quite the opposite. The more I witness the miracle of life by which children are birthed into the world, the more I stand in awe.



When my daughter was eight we took her to see the original “Lion King” movie. Last week we took her daughter, our granddaughter, who is now eight, to see the new “Lion King.” The advance in digital animation is astounding. But the story about the miracle of life is the same.



David expressed it best in Psalm 139: “For you formed my inward parts; you wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; wonderful are your works, and my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth; Your eyes have seen my unformed substance; and in your book were all written the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them.” To the prophet Jeremiah, God said, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you” (Jeremiah 1:5).



Every birth, every child and every person is a miracle of God. We are all more than mere flesh and blood, brain, bone and sinew. We are made in his likeness, with the awesome freedom to choose good and evil, to bless others or to curse them. We have infinite possibilities and an immortal soul that will one day depart this mortal body. We are eternal beings living in a miraculous universe that astounds our senses.

