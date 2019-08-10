Taxes on new cars too much

I think it's ridiculous the amount of tax you have to pay on a new car. More than likely that amount is added into the car loan and you then pay interest on that for years unless you are rich and can buy outright.

Also each year you pay property tax on said auto, which doesn't go down much on the tax year. I don't know how the state expects car dealers to make any money if they tax new cars at such a high interest rate! I'd like to buy a new car, but taxes are way to high, so I will keep the one I got.

Again Gov. Kelly ran on deleting food tax, but you can bet that isn't going to happen either.

Stanley Lloyd, Ottawa