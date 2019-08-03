Awash in insanity

The Federal government is out of control.

The debt exceeds 2.2 trillion dollars. The federal government, assumes powers not specifically delineated in the U.S. Constitution often. Always infringing on powers reserved to the States and “We the People.”

The Federal Courts including the Supreme Court exceeds the powers granted by “We the People”, on a regular basis, by making law rather than interpreting the Constitution approved by “We the People” as specified in written form in its Seven Articles and Twenty Seven Amendments.

The Solution to this Federal “Over-reach” is in Article V of the United States Constitution.

Log-in to: Conventionofstates.com and update yourself on our Constitution.

Art Howell, Brookville