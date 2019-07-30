Creative approach to building wall

Many if not most of Trump's campaign boasts had been shown to be "fake news." However, his claim that Mexico can be made to pay for a border wall is entirely possible and more so every day of his term.

What would stimulate this is if he would really threaten Mexico — If he would tell them that he and his followers are going to move to Mexico. The Mexicans would slap up a wall in no time, electrified concertina razor wire on top, armed watch towers with lights — the works.

Should these events happen I will cheerfully drive my 66-year-old John Deere to the wall and help Trump over with my loader.

Bill Riordan, Salina