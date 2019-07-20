Love for country shown in service

I just listened to a long disjointed tirade by president Trump claiming that Democrats hate America. I am a Democrat. I served my country in WWII. I was not drafted or required to serve. I did so because of my loyalty and love for my country.

Donald Trump refused to serve his country in the Vietnam War. I have many Democrats and Republican friends who love and served their nation; your political party has nothing to do with love of country. Serving your nation in its need is love of country.

Donald Trump failed to answer that need and he has no standing to speak of love of country.

Jack Barron, Topeka