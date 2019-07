Bring back shows on NBC

What's with the AT&T U Verse negotiations with Nexstar? U Verse customers here in Topeka have had NBC TV/KSNT removed from their programming. It has not been available since July 3. AT&T says Nexstar wants a major increase in costs which they are not willing to pay.

I'm a retired AT&T employee and pay them nearly $400/month and can't watch my favorite NBC programs??!!

James Froese, Topeka