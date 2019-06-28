Will scrapbooks of the future have the same appeal if they’re not filled with newspaper clippings, yellowed with age, wrinkled a bit as a timeless piece of history? What better way to celebrate Fourth of July, and the freedom it represents, than enjoying freedom of the press.

A free press is one of our greatest freedoms and while the news is now available in so many different ways – television, radio and the internet – it will never replace the comfy, cozy feeling I have when I sit down with a cup of coffee and a newspaper.

I’ve joined the fast-paced world of online technology and appreciate the fact it gives the opportunity to reach so many more in a short amount of time, although I’ll never be able to let go of my passion for the power of print. I love the smell and feel of a newspaper.

Hometown newspapers do something no one else will do for you. They record the most important events of your life – birth, marriage and even death. What other industry puts out a product every day, which is unique every time, and can be repurposed in so many different ways such as lining the bird cage, cleaning windows or wrapping dishes?

If you’ve never seen a press running as it churns out paper after paper, you’re missing one of the most exciting things taking place at a newspaper. Every time I walked into the pressroom, I’d be reminded of how much I love the smell of ink. It’s a noisy, dirty job but out of all the jobs at the paper, it’s the one I admire the most, as it’s up to the press guys to produce the finished product.

I was fortunate to have worked at a newspaper for 30 years and was able to experience many different aspects of putting out a daily newspaper – from setting type to rolling papers, there was never a dull moment. Everyone’s job depended on the efficiency of the person working on the project before your portion began. It’s a continuous trickle-down effect, which takes place in a very short amount of time. If one person missed their deadline, it could result in a delay in getting the paper out on time.

I’ll admit to being a news junky and enjoy flipping through the stations to see what I may have missed, but nothing compares to having news in print waiting for me when I’m ready. A newspaper is instant news – no listening to commercials or having to wait until it’s time for the news to come on.

Although it’s been nearly a decade since I enjoyed being part of producing a newspaper, I will forever be a fan of the printed product.

This Fourth of July get your hands a little dirty and enjoy your freedom – read a newspaper.

Sandy Turner is a GateHouse Media columnist.