Homemade ice cream is one of the great joys of life. This is especially true when the fresh fruits of summer are bountiful.

After the Fourth of July grilled burgers, hot dogs and chicken have been consumed, finish off your celebratory meal with some of my favorite sweet treats!



STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM



No worries about raw eggs here, nor any time spent making a custard on the stovetop before freezing the mixture. It literally took longer to dice up the strawberries than it did for the freezer to do its job.

• 4 cups whole milk

• 4 cups heavy cream

• 2 cups sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

• 4 cups diced/mashed strawberries

• 3 to 4 drops red food coloring (optional)

In a large bowl, combine the milk, cream, sugar, salt, vanilla, strawberries and food coloring. Pour the mixture into the freezer bowl of an ice cream maker. You may need to add a little extra milk to reach the “fill” line. Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions and then pack in ice for about 30 minutes before dipping.



GRAPICO ICE CREAM



For years our family has enjoyed this ice cream made with the classic Southern soda, Grapico. Since 1916, this deep purple fizzy favorite has been a mainstay in the South alongside the other big-league soft drinks.

There’s no mixing, measuring or cooking custard before the mixture goes into the freezer. Your family and friends will insist you make it every year.

• 1 can sweetened condensed milk

• 1 (8 oz.) container Cool Whip

• 1 (2 liter) Grapico (or grape-flavored soda)

Pour sweetened condensed milk into ice cream freezer. Spoon Cool Whip into a large saucepan and heat over low heat until melted. Cool slightly and pour into freezer. Next, slowly pour Grapico into the freezer up to the “fill” line. Allow the bubbles to dissipate and slowly pour in additional Grapico until it reaches the fill line again.

Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions and then pack in ice for about 30 minutes before dipping.

The result is a slightly fizzy and incredibly creamy ice cream. You also can substitute orange or strawberry soda for a “same but different” ice cream dessert.



BLACKBERY COBBLER



Blackberry cobbler is one of Sweet Harold’s favorite desserts. You can use either frozen or fresh blackberries. Of course, this would be delicious with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream alongside!

• 1 1/3 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup butter, melted

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 (14 oz.) bags frozen blackberries, unthawed (or five 6-oz. packages fresh blackberries)

• 1/2 (15 oz.) package refrigerated pie crust

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Stir together first four ingredients in a large bowl. Gently stir in the blackberries until sugar mixture is crumbly.

Spoon fruit mixture into a lightly greased 11x7-inch baking dish.

Cut pie crust into 1-inch wide strips and arrange strips in a lattice design over blackberry mixture.

Sprinkle the top with 1 tablespoon sugar.

Bake at 425 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until crust is golden and center is bubbly. Serve with ice cream if desired.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.