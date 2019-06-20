A 3-month-old Kansas girl died inside a hot car two weeks ago, the 11th child to die in a hot car this year in the United States. Last year, a record 52 children died after being trapped in hot cars, according to nonprofit safety organization KidsandCars.org.

As they tend to in such situations, online comment sections quickly filled with condemnation for the baby’s mother, but we’re not sure such judgments do much to prevent further deaths. Perhaps our damnation makes us feel safer. If we believe only a terrible parent would leave a child in a car, we are at no risk of losing our own children in such an awful way.

The truth is that many of these caregivers are attentive, loving parents who made a mistake, and that is much more frightening. We can only imagine the pain and horror of causing a child’s death with a momentary lapse of attention.

Sunlight hitting objects in a closed car creates dangerous temperatures quickly. Temperatures inside a car even on a warm day, with temperatures in the 70s or 80s, can reach as high as 130 degrees in as little as 10 minutes. A body core temperature over 107 degrees, which can take only 20 minutes for a young child, can kill.

Children dying in hot cars is also a tragic, unintended consequence of modern safety measures. In 1990, five children died in a hot car. Today, children are placed in the back seat, in rear-facing car seats, for as long as possible. The wise steps taken to protect them from death and injury in crashes, which cause far more deaths than hot cars, also make them less visible to caregivers.

Not all children who die in hot cars were left there by a caregiver. Children can also climb into unlocked cars while playing and find themselves unable to escape.

Believing your child would never die in a hot car is a dangerous mistake that places your child at greater risk. To help protect your child, take the following steps:

• Make it a habit to open your back door every time you get out of the car, whether transporting a child or not.

• Leave a purse, keys, phone or other object in the back seat as a reminder.

• Ask your child are provider to call you if your child does not arrive as scheduled.

• When a child is missing, check all nearby cars, including floorboards and trunks, and teach your child to honk the horn if she finds herself trapped in a hot car.

Caregivers who have left a child in a hot car must live with the consequences. The rest of us must do what we can to stop more children from dying.

Gatehouse Kansas