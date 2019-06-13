Americans should be eager to fly Old Glory with pride.

For those who don’t have a year-round American flag display, there are numerous dates set aside to put out the Stars and Stripes. One ideal opportunity comes Friday on Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

Other good times to fly the American flag come on obvious holidays: Independence Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day, for example.

The American Legion suggests still more dates to display the flag. The complete list includes the following:

• New Year's Day

• Inauguration Day, Jan. 20

• Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the third Monday in January

• Lincoln's Birthday, Feb. 12

• Washington's Birthday, third Monday in February

• National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29

• Easter Sunday

• Mother's Day, second Sunday in May

• Armed Forces Day, third Saturday in May

• Memorial Day (half-staff until noon), last Monday in May

• Flag Day, June 14

• Father's Day, third Sunday in June

• Independence Day, July 4

• National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, July 27

• Labor Day, first Monday in September

• Constitution Day, Sept. 17

• Columbus Day, second Monday in October

• Navy Day, Oct. 27

• Veterans Day, Nov. 11

• Thanksgiving Day, fourth Thursday in November

• Christmas Day, Dec. 25

• Other days as proclaimed by the president of the United States

• State birthdays (Jan. 29 in Kansas)

• State holidays

Whether someone flies the flag daily or on occasion, too many people err by displaying dirty, worn or tattered flags. It is acceptable to clean or repair an American flag.

According to the Flag Code, any flag that is worn or damaged beyond repair should be retired in a respectful and dignified manner. The local American Legion will help residents properly dispose of their American flags.

The American Legion website outlines more specifics of the Flag Code, which includes details in place to ensure that the American flag, a symbol of our nation's strength and unity, receives the respect it deserves.

Consider Flag Day the right time to spotlight the importance of displaying Old Glory in a patriotic, respectful way.

