The Kansas Children’s Cabinet is listening.

A series of community engagement sessions held throughout the state invites anyone concerned about young children in Kansas to share their thoughts with the organization. Nearly 30 sessions spread across the state from Chanute to Colby are gathering stakeholders to make things better for Kansas kids.

Created in 1999 to oversee expenditures from the Master Tobacco Settlement, the Kansas Children’s Cabinet is dedicated to improving the health and well being of Kansas children. The organization funds hundreds of local programs designed to support children’s health, prevent abuse and bolster early childhood education.

The Children’s Cabinet has 15 members, selected by the governor and Kansas Legislature. Gov. Kelly appointed Melissa Rooker, a Republican former legislator, as executive director of the Children’s Cabinet in February.

Their work is critically important. Significant brain growth takes place well before a child starts kindergarten. Over 700 new neural connections are made every second in the first few years of a child’s life, providing a rich opportunity to build a foundation for later learning. The Children’s Cabinet reports children who who participate in early childhood programs are more likely to read at grade level, graduate from high school, earn a living wage, own a home and less likely to commit crimes.

However, there are significant barriers to the kind of early childhood support that creates opportunities for children to succeed. Only four of every 10 Kansas children ages 3 to 4 attend preschool, and nearly half of Kansas children younger than 6 years live in low-income families.

Stepping in to meet the needs of young Kansas children in need, programs funded by the Children’s Cabinet include a collection of local social service and education providers, many of which are public-private partnerships.

Children’s Cabinet dollars support prenatal care, reducing poverty, abuse prevention, affordable child care, developmental screenings and early childhood education all across the state. Still, their community engagement sessions acknowledge the vast work left to be done for children, and the need to gather as many people around the table as possible.

