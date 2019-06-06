An important story from Gatehouse Kansas’ tireless government reporter Tim Carpenter detailed further issues with the tenure of former Commerce secretary Antonio Soave.

Soave, who led the department from 2015 to 2017 and was forced out amid ethics concerns, apparently transferred a “treasure trove of state data on thousands of Kansas companies, business executives and economic development specialists to the secretary’s own private consulting firm.”

These target files, which included information about more than 10,000 firms, were created using state resources. That is, they were created using taxpayer money. They were meant to help benefit the state and its economy. Instead, Soave seems to have used his position to duplicate those files for his own personal business use.

This is totally unacceptable, and along with the array of previously reported allegations against Soave, underscore problems from former Gov. Sam Brownback’s tenure.

Both Republicans and Democrats voiced concern and disappointment over the information contained in Carpenter’s extensive report. That’s a start. But it’s difficult to know what they would have done differently if they had to make the decision to confirm Soave today.

For example, state Sen. Julia Lynn, who runs the Senate Commerce Committee, said, “I guess I’m not surprised in that the Department of Commerce is run so loosely without oversight, and it has for many years.”

But isn’t that at least part of her committee’s role?

Democrats don’t get off the hook either. The vote to confirm Soave was a unanimous one. What would they have done differently? It’s critical for nominees to be vetted carefully and critically, and while no one wants knee-jerk partisanship, a healthy skepticism would be useful.

Finally, and most importantly perhaps, Carpenter’s story underscores the importance of transparency in our state government. It’s deeply, profoundly concerning that the documents Carpenter used to report his story weren’t revealed until now. Indeed, the story notes that “the documents surfaced despite assurances from the Department of Commerce in 2017 that communications sought under KORA either didn’t exist or couldn’t be found.”

That strongly suggests either incompetence or a desire to sweep incriminating information under the rug. Neither has a place in state government, under either party.

Soave’s tenure was mercifully brief, but it should underscore the importance of strong legislative oversight and agency transparency. Without those critical checks in place, the people of Kansas can’t be assured that their interests are being fairly and fully represented.

Gatehouse Kansas