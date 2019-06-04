In the final days of the session, the Kansas Legislature took the step to extend paid family leave benefits to employees, joining the executive and judicial branches. Although it’s unclear why the Legislature waited so late in the session to extend the benefits, the move is a welcome step that now ensures all state of Kansas employees have access to paid leave to care for a new child.

Shortly before leaving office, Gov. Jeff Colyer signed an executive order to give all executive state employees, more than 17,000 Kansans, up to six weeks of full pay following the birth or adoption of a child. The judicial branch followed suit for their approximately 1,800 employees, leaving the legislative branch to consider the proposal for their employees, which number less than 100.

The benefits of paid family leave are well-documented: health benefits for infants and mothers, a higher likelihood of women returning to work and less reliance on public assistance programs for young families.

The potential for paid leave to help retain and recruit employees has to be particularly compelling for the state. Turnover among classified state employees is near 20 percent, according to the Department of Administration. A Center for American Progress report analyzing multiple studies of turnover costs found replacing an employee costs businesses about one-fifth of that worker’s salary. Costs included productivity loss in addition to the costs from recruiting, hiring and training new employees.

When looked at as a way to reduce employee turnover, policies like paid family leave make good business sense.

The private sector should consider paid family leave for similar reasons. A United States Department of Labor study examined 10 years of data from California’s family leave policy, which provides up to six weeks of partial pay to all workers, not just state employees. The report found that the program increased the amount of time new mothers took off work, particularly low-income women. It also generated positive effects for families and a lack of negative effects on businesses.

Paid parental leave for state employees is a smart investment for Kansas.

