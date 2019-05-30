Senate President Susan Wagle was out of line Wednesday when she closed the gallery and her aides barred members of the press from the chambers during Sine Die.

Usually a sleepy formality marking the last day of session, Sine Die this year was enlivened by protesters calling for Medicaid expansion. Their presence could not have come as a surprise to the Senate president; activists have been unusually bold this year in calling for immediate expansion.

These activists no doubt knew they would be removed from the Senate gallery. The proceedings did need to continue. However, Wagle’s aides took things too far when they had the Statehouse press corps removed from the chamber as well. Members' press credentials were threatened in the process.

This is unacceptable.

As president of the Senate, Wagle and those who work for her should understand her obligations to the people of this state. And the people of Kansas depend on unbiased, thorough, dogged coverage from reporters who work in the Statehouse every day. To evict them from the Senate — while officials removed protesters — suggest the chamber is more interested in obfuscation than transparency, more devoted to rhetoric than simple facts.

And while reporters were allowed back in after the protesters were removed, the gallery remained closed as the Senate continued to meet. Barring the public while its business is conducted should not be excused or forgotten.

While the chambers were eventually reopened, the message had been sent. And it’s not a good one. Cutting off the press and public only serves to reinforce the narrative that Kansas legislative leadership is more interested in their personal agendas (perhaps a U.S. Senate run in Wagle’s case) than actually serving the people of Kansas.

The Senate president’s statement after the fact did nothing to improve matters.

It said, “There was nothing peaceful about today’s events,” while online video from the gallery simply shows protesters singing and shouting. It also blasted “the left’s mob mentality,” when in fact many of the most reliable supporters of Medicaid expansion in the Statehouse are Republicans and the right to peaceful protest is integral to our public discourse.

Finally, and most richly, the statement called out the protesters’ “pure obstructionism,” when anyone who has followed legislative news this year knows that Wagle has tirelessly obstructed expansion.

If this is the kind of statement Wagle puts out, there’s little wonder her staff barred press from the Senate floor today. Their boss seems to have little interest in truth.

Gatehouse Kansas