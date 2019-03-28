When it comes to selecting a college, it’s necessary to consider the quality and value.

Based on results of a recent attempt to rank the best public universities and colleges in the nation, Kansas State University and the University of Kansas stand out in that regard.

The two schools accustomed to being rivals in sports were sized up as top contenders on the academic side as well in rankings compiled by the website Learn.org. K-State was ranked second overall with KU third, behind top-ranked Indiana University. Fourth place in the Top 50 rankings went to St. Mary's College of Maryland.

The website ­— which describes its mission as saving students time and money — took a look at various factors, such as graduation rates, tuition costs and student retention.

On K-State, the website noted the vast array of programs available, with more than 250 undergraduate options. Plus, K-State has a remarkable record of graduating students who are prepared for the workforce — more than 95 percent with a bachelor’s degree, and 96 percent of those out of graduate school were either employed or continuing education soon after graduating.

As for KU, Learn.org noted “a truly global outlook,” as more than 28 percent of its students study abroad. KU also has students from all 50 states and more than 113 countries enrolled on its campus.

Numerous such rankings of colleges exist, giving high school graduates and their parents much to review and consider. When it comes to the interaction between a student and higher education, there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Data that goes into rankings may not give a prospective student all the information they need to make a choice that best fits their situation.

Rankings such as Learn.org do, however, serve as a testament to efforts to deliver the best possible education to a student population with diverse interests and needs. Consider the positive rankings for the two Kansas-based universities but one indicator of how proper curriculum and educational support give students a solid foundation.

When it comes to taxpayers’ investment in higher education, it’s always important to evaluate the effectiveness of programs and services aided by public dollars. Kansans rightly demand quality and results, and when success stories materialize — as with K-State and KU — they deserve attention.