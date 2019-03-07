Country above party.

What sounds so simple remains so elusive. In the nation’s capital, extreme partisanship continues to derail hope of meaningful progress on important issues. The complex problem of illegal immigration and President Trump’s insistence on building a southern border wall recently led to a partial government shutdown and ongoing discord.

Such conflict has people in Washington, D.C., and beyond pitted against one another in one of the more partisan times in history. While intense political bickering has always been a staple, a look back reveals lessons relevant today.

In December, the nation paid tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94. His close friend, former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson, recalled the 41st president’s ability to set aside partisanship when necessary.

One such moment for Bush came when he had to break his “Read my lips: No new taxes” campaign promise. As president, and in the face of ballooning federal deficits, the Republican did an about-face on taxes — a move that alienated his conservative allies.

Simpson recalled the thinking of the World War II veteran Bush. “He often said that when the really tough choices come: ‘It’s the country, not me. It’s not about Democrats, or Republicans. It’s for our country, that I fought for,'” Simpson said.

Today, politicians on both sides of the aisle in Washington seem more determined to serve special interests than the will of the people.

It’s been the same story in Kansas, with far-right leadership in the Republican-controlled Legislature out to stymie new Gov. Laura Kelly’s agenda at any cost. And Kelly, as we noted earlier this week, must do her part to pull legislators of all political persuasions to the table.

The first half of the session saw virtually no public vetting of policies pursued by the Democratic governor on change Kansans want, such as Medicaid expansion that would help low-income people, hospitals and rural communities. Same for school finance, even with a deadline to fix funding drawing near.

Leadership must not let political ambition get in the way. Specifically, there’s an opportunity for Senate President Susan Wagle — an ultraconservative considering a run for U.S. Senate — to not be self-serving politically, and instead help the state move forward at a critical juncture.

Whether they’re in Topeka or Washington, elected officials who put ideology and partisanship above all else fail the people they serve.

Every American deserves better.

