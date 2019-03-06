Regarding your published opinion in the Feb. 20 Garden City Telegram about Gov. Kelly’s proclamation forcing employers to hire openly gay applicants, labeling this decision as progress endorsed by the majority of Kansans is not only unlikely to be true but is clearly an ongoing effort to influence the minds of our youngest generation.

Over the last 100 years, the media has arguably done more to advance sexual immorality in our country than any other human endeavor.

I wonder if those responsible have ever taken a moment to really think about what they’re doing or to consider the consequences of their actions? Tolerance combined with progressiveness are touted as the greatest of virtues without giving any credence whatsoever to what God has to say about it. In a single generation, the media has done more to pollute the mindset of our youth with immoral sexuality than any other entity in the USA. It would serve you all well to contemplate what Jesus has to say about this in Matthew 18: 6-7.

Our country's refrain should change from: “God bless America” to “God have mercy on America.”

Lee Barr,

Garden City