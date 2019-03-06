The legislative session began with the optimism of a new administration and electoral mandates on funding schools and expanding Medicaid, but the hope and anticipation of a bipartisan body that worked together to pass solutions Kansans have voiced support for hasn’t materialized.

Today the Legislature returns to the Capitol for the second half of the legislative session having accomplished very little in the first half. In fact, only one bill has been sent to the governor for signature.

The deadline for the Supreme Court to hear arguments on the school finance solution looms. Yet, no school finance bill has passed either chamber’s education committee in spite of there being widespread recognition the fix involves adjusting the current formula for inflation.

Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott and Oswego Hospital have both recently closed, and Horton Hospital is struggling to make its payroll. Larger health care systems are laying off employees as Kansas legislative leaders continue to prevent a vote, or even hold hearings, on Medicaid expansion (a policy that had nearly veto-proof support just two years ago). To date, the state has forfeited more than $3 billion in health care funding from the federal government because of an ideological argument.

Partisan politics stands in the way of health care for Kansans.

The governor has introduced Medicaid expansion bills in both the Senate and the House. These bills deserve to get hearings, full debate and then a public vote. Unfortunately, there have been no hearings — none are scheduled — and there is no indication from Republican leadership they will bring the issue to a vote.

Another year of inaction on Medicaid expansion puts hospital systems in greater strain and weakens our state’s economic viability. Companies don’t want to locate in places where they can’t access health care services.

Several bills that would have provided improved gun safety measures never got hearings and won’t advance in the second part of the session. This provides little comfort to the families of students in Johnson County, where an elementary school had its window shot out on Friday after a gunman opened fire in the area, putting at risk the safety of hundreds of elementary school children.

It’s not too late for lawmakers to make a difference for Kansans in a meaningful way. The past eight years have dismantled our transportation, mental health, corrections and education systems. It’s not going to be easy to rebuild, but it’s possible if there’s a willing commitment to share in the work.

The executive and legislative branches of government need to stop bickering and just do their jobs. Gov. Kelly campaigned on a platform of bipartisan collaboration. It’s time to put those skills into action and bring competing voices together to find common ground.

When the House majority leader was asked about the inaction of the first half of this session, he said, “All the big stuff is still out there but, you know, that's what the second half is for.”

Well, the second half has begun in Topeka, and we are not interested in state politics mirroring the political gamesmanship too often seen in Washington, D.C.

Let’s get to work and produce results that improve the lives of everyday Kansans.

GateHouse Kansas