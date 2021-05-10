Yvonne Jennison

Obituary

HEALY - Yvonne Jennison, 97, died on May 5, 2021 at Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City. She was born on Nov. 26, 1923 in Gove County, the daughter of Martin Monroe and Olga Rebecca (Anderson) Siegrist. Yvonne graduated with the Class of 1941 from Healy High School. She married Harold S. Jennison on June 18, 1949 at Healy.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Jennison and Lois (Steve) Fenster all of Healy, KS; grandchildren, Paul (Reagan) Wilson of Stratford, OK, Neil (Allison) Wilson of Healy, KS, Kurt (Sarah) Fenster of Indianapolis, Indiana and Danielle (Jeremy) Demuth of Pratt, KS; great-grandchildren, Genesis Wilson, Jericho Wilson, Nehemiah Wilson, Tyndale Wilson, Landon Demuth, Kaleb Demuth, Ethan Demuth and Arlo Fenster; Best Friend- D.J. Miller; numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Elaine Von Schriltz and brother-in-law, Kaye Don Von Schriltz all of her husband’s siblings and their spouses, two sons-in-law- Earl Wilson and Forrest York.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. May 12, 2021 at Healy United Methodist Church with Rev Bud Tuxhorn officiating. The service will be Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be in Healy Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Healy United Methodist Church in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boomhower Funeral Home in Dighton. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com