Sharon L. Nelson

Obituary

Sharon L. Nelson, 90, died on May 6, 2021 at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City. She was born Sept. 25, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Edward Charles and Lelia Marie (Tucker) Bedore.

Sharon grew up in Minnesota where she attended and graduated from high school in Mora, Minnesota. On Nov. 25, 1951, she married George Stewart Nelson in St. Cloud, Minnesota. They moved to Padroni, CO, in 1956. In 1970, they moved to Lakin, KS, later moving to Garden City, KS, in 1990. They have lived in Garden City since. A homemaker, Sharon also worked for three years at Federal Reserve Bank, when she lived in Minneapolis. She enjoyed crafts, handy work, fishing, and growing flowers especially African Violets.

Survivors include her husband, George Nelson of the home; two sons Michael and wife Nona Nelson of Garden City, and Gary and wife Jodie Nelson of Lakin, KS; a sister, Sally Evanson of St. Michael, Minn; three grandchildren, Adam Nelson and wife Cammie, Greg Nelson and Tricia Baumgartner, and Jenna Lampe and husband Dustin; and three great-grandchildren, Evan Nelson, Emma Nelson, and Stella Lampe. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Fred Bedore and Bud Bedore; and a sister Shirley Helmbrecht.

A private family service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to Heartland Cancer Center in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.