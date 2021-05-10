Eric Bryan Dirks

Obituary

DODGE CITY - Eric Bryan Dirks, age 61, was born to Kenneth and Mary Alice Dirks on March 5, 1960 in Denver, CO. He passed away of natural causes at his home in Dodge City, KS, on May 3, 2021. Eric returned with his parents after their term of 1-W service. They lived in the Copeland community for a time where he was employed by various farmers.

He is survived by his two sons, Landon Roy and Quinn Patrick, both of Joplin, MO; parents, Kenneth and Mary Alice Dirks of Montezuma, KS; brother, Brent Dirks of Montrose, CO; and sister Rosalie Koehn of West Union, IA. His infant daughter, Gayla Rose preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be held at Montezuma Mennonite Church on May 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Montezuma Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel of Montezuma on May 9, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Compass in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.