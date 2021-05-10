Emogene Oliver Ochs

Obituary

SYRACUSE - Emogene Oliver Ochs, began her life in Syracuse, and attended Syracuse High School and graduated in 1942. On Sept. 11, 1943, she married Lawrence Oliver Ochs in Leoti, KS, and they made their home in Syracuse, KS. She was a farmwife the most of her life and was very involved in the farming operation from driving a tractor to running the combine during harvest. In 2013, she moved to the Hamilton County ISB due to her health and resided there until her passing.

She is survived by, two sons, Larry Ochs of Pelsor, AR, Tim Ochs of Olathe, KS; a daughter, Patricia Keller of Syracuse, KS; seven grandchildren;18 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by, father, Oscar Marion Oliver; mother, Emma Louise (Beu) Oliver; spouse, Lawrence Oliver Ochs; two brothers, Glenn Oliver, Raymond Oliver; 4 sisters, Lucille Oliver, Ramona Schaffer, Ethel Oliver, Thelma Oliver.

Graveside Service will be held on May 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. (MDT) at the Syracuse Cemetery, Syracuse, KS. No Visitation. Condolences may be sent to fellersfh@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be payable to the Youth Basketball, and sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments LLC, P.O. Box 1253, Syracuse, KS 67878.