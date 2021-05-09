Mark Wayne McCarty

Obituary

ELKHART - Mark Wayne McCarty was born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Rocky Ford, CO, and died May 5, 2021, in Elkhart, KS. Mark was the first born to Elwin Wayne McCarty and Patti Lea Scofield McCarty.

Mark returned to southwest Kansas in 2012, but continued to travel to service his long-time customers with his laser machine servicing business.

Mark is survived by his sisters, Sherri Hitchings and husband Todd of Boise City, OK, Vicki Peacock and husband Jimmy of Elkhart, KS, Debbie Lang and husband Jim of Dallas, Texas, Lanelle Johnson and husband Eric of Elkhart, KS, and Lanette Patte and husband Richard of France; brother, Donny Bellomy and wife, Chelsey of Emporia, KS, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Elwin McCarty, mother Patti Bellomy and step father Jim Bellomy.

Memorial service will be Monday, May 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Keyes United Methodist Church in Keyes, OK, with Pastor Rick Forthman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Morton County Library in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.