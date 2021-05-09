Delinda L. Edwards

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Delinda L. Edwards, age 67, died on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, KS. She was born on Feb. 22, 1954, in Hoxie, KS, the daughter of Andy and Betty Martin Anderson. A resident of Scott City, KS, since 1961, moving from Wichita, KS, she was a homemaker.

On Oct. 1, 1972, she married Max L. Edwards in Scott City, KS. He survives.

Survivors include her husband, Max Edwards of Scott City, KS; two sons, Jason and Cindy Edwards of Olathe, KS, Joel and Danielle Edwards of Scott City, KS; one daughter, Lisa Powelson of Scott City, KS; mother and step father, Betty and Gene Ryan of Scott City, KS; three sisters, Dana and Steve Edwards of Scott City, KS, Debbie Kirk of Blackwell, OK, Denise and Steve Wishon of Topeka, KS; step mother, Rita Anderson of Hill City, KS; two step sisters, Gina Cregg of Lawrence, KS, Pam and Matt Keith of Hill City, KS; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Andy Anderson.

Visitation times will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, KS, with the Rev. Kyle Evans presiding. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 1:55 p.m.. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Scott County EMT’s, Central Care Cancer Center or Hope’s Closet in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS. 67871.