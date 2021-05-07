Peggy “Peg” June Pressor Hunter

Obituary

Peggy “Peg” June Pressor Hunter, age 82, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Kansas Soldiers Home in Fort Dodge, Kansas. She was born on Oct. 18, 1937 in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Margerite Prosser.

She was a longtime member of the Garden City community, First Southern Baptist Church of Garden City, KS, and worked for 25 years for Dillions until her retirement in 1999.

On Sept. 28, 1956 she married Carl Dean Hunter, Sr. at the Church of God in Garden City. He passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Other survivors include: five children: Carl Hunter, Jr. (Vicky) of Garden City, KS, Sheldon Hunter (Tami) of Garden City, KS, Mike Hunter (Vicki) of Garden City, KS, Carrie Stasch of Marion, KS, Tim Hunter (Amy) of Olathe, KS; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, sister, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services for Peggy Hunter were postponed and will be held in a joint celebration of life service with her husband, Carl, on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2 pm. Interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. There will be no calling times. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge or the First Southern Baptist Church % Price and Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS. 67846.