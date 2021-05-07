Christopher D’Ray Garcia

Obituary

ULYSSES - Christopher D’Ray Garcia, age 14, died May 2, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was born Nov. 13, 2006, in Ulysses, KS, the son of Paul Garcia and Mireya Soto. Christopher was a student at Kepley Middle School in Ulysses.

Christopher is survived by his father, Paul Garcia of Ulysses, KS; mother, Mireya Soto and stepfather, Evelio Lopez of Garden City, KS; brothers, Paul Garcia and Alan Garcia both of Ulysses, KS; sisters, Atalia Garcia and Lily Garcia both of Ulysses, KS, Georgiana Lozano, Noel Lopez, and Zoe Lopez all of Garden City, KS; grandparents, Francisca Soto and Ricardo Rodriguez of Mexico, and Mary Jaramillo of Dodge City, KS.

Funeral service will be May 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Grant County Civic Center Walker Auditorium in Ulysses, KS. The service will also be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow at the Ulysses Cemetery. Visitation will be May 11, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and, May 12, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Vigil Service and Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. all at the Grant County Civic Center Walker Auditorium. Memorial contributions may be given to Christopher Garcia Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS. 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.